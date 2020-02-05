Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. government experts, industry spar over asbestos testing in talc

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 01:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 01:19 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. government experts, industry spar over asbestos testing in talc

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined asbestos testing for talc powders and cosmetics at a hearing on Tuesday, after traces of the known carcinogen were found in several such products, including Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder. Citing those FDA findings, some U.S. lawmakers and consumer advocates have called for stricter safety regulations to protect public health.

J&J, the market leader in talc powders, has defended the safety of its talc. The company said tests by labs it hired found no asbestos in samples from the same bottle the FDA examined - except for some the company attributed to contamination from a laboratory air conditioner. In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it looks forward to the FDA's "thorough review of the most effective and reliable ways to test for asbestos in cosmetic talc."

The hearing on asbestos testing in talc, the FDA's first since 1971, focused on testing standards recommended by a panel of government experts. The recommendations, published last month, embrace positions held by public health authorities and experts for plaintiffs who in lawsuits allege that contaminated talc products caused their cancers. An industry trade group criticized the recommendations, saying they would not improve product safety. For decades, the cosmetic talc industry has largely been allowed to police itself with little oversight from the FDA. Although talc and asbestos are similar minerals often found together in the ground, the FDA has never required manufacturers to test for the carcinogen.

One of the most significant recommendations from the expert panel is that mineral particles found in talc products small enough to be drawn into the lungs, even those the industry would not technically categorize as asbestos, should be counted as potentially harmful. In its report, the panel said both asbestos and look-alike minerals are suspected of causing "similar pathological outcomes," so the "distinction is irrelevant."

At Tuesday's hearing, a government toxicologist said a wide range of spear-shaped mineral particles - including but not limited to asbestos - can trigger the development of cancer and should be part of any new testing regime. 'THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE'

Christopher Weis, a senior advisor with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, said research has shown that conventional testing methods have failed to detect the full range of hazardous fibers, known as elongated mineral particles, or EMPs. The process of milling talc for powders and cosmetics is known to break down any contaminants into small EMPs.

"All EMPs have the ability to trigger" development of cancer and other diseases, Weis said at the FDA hearing. "Short EMPs are not conventionally counted or included in lab reports. As a toxicologist, this is unacceptable." Mark Pollak, chief operating officer for the Personal Care Products Council, said the government panel's recommendation for counting more mineral particles as potentially harmful is not supported by science. The cosmetics trade group represents about 600 companies.

"Counting all (elongated mineral particles) would provide misleading reports, suggesting the presence of asbestos when none exists," Pollak said at the hearing. "The key to effective testing is identification of asbestos, not harmless minerals." Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, urged the FDA to endorse the more rigorous testing methods and said the agency should add a warning label to talc products so consumers are aware they may contain asbestos.

"It’s time to end the honor system which has failed consumers for so long," Faber said at the hearing. "Let’s not wait another 50 years to finally protect consumers." The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have limited exposure to asbestos on the job and in the air to reduce cancers since the 1970s, when the hazard was well established. A Reuters report in December (https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-health-fda-talc/) showed that, during the same period, the FDA downplayed health concerns, including possible asbestos contamination, in talc powders and cosmetics and deferred again and again to manufacturers.

FDA spokeswoman Monique Richards said no decisions are expected to be made on Tuesday, and the focus will be on gathering public feedback. The FDA has not announced a timetable for deciding whether it will pursue new rules on testing. The increased scrutiny on this issue follows a 2018 Reuters report (https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer/) which showed that although J&J knew for decades its raw talc and powders sometimes tested positive for asbestos, the company did not report those findings to the FDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...

NW Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the countrys last rebel enclave has caused one of the biggest waves of displacement in the nine-year war. Weeks of intensive aerial bombardment and a bruising ground offensive have emptie...

Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the countrys secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020