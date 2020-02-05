Left Menu
Development News Edition

AUTOSHOW-India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:54 IST
AUTOSHOW-India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms
' Image Credit: ANI

India's biennial auto show that kicks-off this week is set to be dominated by Chinese automakers showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicles and connected cars - but with booths staffed only by Indian employees and representatives.

With the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China nearing 500 and cases of the disease spreading across the globe, organisers of the show are reassuring visitors that officials arriving from China will not be in attendance. "There will be no visitors or delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020," Rajan Wadhera, president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) - which is organising the show - said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese companies have confirmed their booths would be staffed by Indian representatives or employees, he said. Chinese automakers SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and FAW Haima are set to showcase cars including electric vehicles, while over 300 Chinese autoparts companies are also due to participate.

With India this week identifying a third positive case of the virus in the country, SIAM has also printed advisories for visitors and set up an on-site first aid facility in partnership with a local hospital. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), which is organising a parallel exhibition for autoparts companies, late on Tuesday said visitors from China would not be attending and that displays of some 30 Chinese exhibitors would be staffed by Indian representatives as a precaution.

Chinese auto firms have been working to woo Indian buyers with internet connected cars, filling a breach left by Western and Japanese manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which will not participate in this year's show. They also hope India's market can help combat slowing sales in China, which fell 8% in 2019 and are set to decline again in 2020.

Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co have long dominated India's market with low-priced compact cars, and have in recent years expanded into other categories. Chinese automakers do not plan to compete in the entry-level segment, instead appealing to drivers with in-car technology, safety features and clean energy vehicles.

Great Wall, which is making its India debut at the show, intended to bring over 100 delegates but all have cancelled, including the president, a local executive said. "The first and most important thing is the safety of people. Once this situation is taken care of, our senior executives will come to India," said Director of Marketing and Sales Hardeep Brar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Was trying to find 'one page with truth': Pelosi on tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech

The ultimate climax of Donald Trumps nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday local time was not when the US President appeared to reject a handshake from Nancy Pelosi, instead the gathering was awe-struck when the...

S.African writer Deon Meyer targets Zuma in latest book

Stellenbosch South Africa, Feb 5 AFP I have survived several attempts to kill me, former South African president Jacob Zuma had claimed in one of many his rants against the corruption allegations which forced him to resign in 2018. His word...

Indonesian investigates deaths of hundreds of pigs in Bali

Indonesian authorities are investigating the deaths of about 880 pigs on the island of Bali, the director of animal health at the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, to determine if they died of African swine fever ASF. The pigs died...

Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for Valganciclovir hydrochloride oral solution

Drug firm Granules India Ltd on Wednesday said its foreign arm has received approval from the US health regulator for Valganciclovir hydrochloride oral solution, an antiviral medication. The US Food Drug Administration USFDA has approved t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020