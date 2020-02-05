Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki targets sale of next one million green cars

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced an aggressive plan to sell one million green cars over the next few years as part of its commitment to national energy security and emission goals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 10:50 IST
Maruti Suzuki targets sale of next one million green cars
The company's vision to provide engaging design experience for India's young and aspirational youth. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced an aggressive plan to sell one million green cars over the next few years as part of its commitment to national energy security and emission goals. The country's largest carmaker will offer a bouquet of options for customers comprising CNG, hybrids and electric cars. With the launch of CNG in 2010 and smart hybrid in 2015, the company has cumulatively sold one million green vehicles.

Launching the Mission Green Million, Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the initiative is a commitment to bring advanced powertrain technologies for the Indian customers. "In this mission, 'Make in India' will be our core philosophy. S-CNG and smart hybrid technologies on Maruti Suzuki cars have seen huge acceptance by customers. We have complete faith in the future of the Indian automotive market and will accelerate our efforts for electrification of powertrains, with a technology-agnostic approach. Our endeavor will be to offer realistic solutions for mass acceptance by customers," he said.

Maruti Suzuki has showcased Concept Futuro-e, a futuristic, dynamic and stylish coupe SUV concept demonstrating Maruti Suzuki's perspective on reimagining future green mobility. Ayukawa said Concept Futuro-e is a design study presenting possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment.

"The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupe styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in Indiafollowing partition be sent out of the country asksRajinikanth....

Tennis-Court says Tennis Australia 'discriminated' against her

Margaret Court has criticised Tennis Australia TA following her awkward appearance at the Australian Open last week, saying the governing body had discriminated against her due to her opposition to gay marriage. Tennis Australia TA invited ...

China's stuttering economy braces for impact of deadly virus

Chinas struggle to contain the deadly coronavirus is deepening concerns about the impact on the worlds number-two economy, as factories stay closed and millions of consumers remain holed up at home. The epidemic, which has killed hundreds a...

Olympics-China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games -chief

The spread of a new coronavirus could throw cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games, Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday. I am seriously concerned ... I hope this will be resolved as soon as possible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020