Maruti Suzuki targets sale of next one million green cars

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced an aggressive plan to sell one million green cars over the next few years as part of its commitment to national energy security and emission goals. The country's largest carmaker will offer a bouquet of options for customers comprising CNG, hybrids and electric cars. With the launch of CNG in 2010 and smart hybrid in 2015, the company has cumulatively sold one million green vehicles.

Launching the Mission Green Million, Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the initiative is a commitment to bring advanced powertrain technologies for the Indian customers. "In this mission, 'Make in India' will be our core philosophy. S-CNG and smart hybrid technologies on Maruti Suzuki cars have seen huge acceptance by customers. We have complete faith in the future of the Indian automotive market and will accelerate our efforts for electrification of powertrains, with a technology-agnostic approach. Our endeavor will be to offer realistic solutions for mass acceptance by customers," he said.

Maruti Suzuki has showcased Concept Futuro-e, a futuristic, dynamic and stylish coupe SUV concept demonstrating Maruti Suzuki's perspective on reimagining future green mobility. Ayukawa said Concept Futuro-e is a design study presenting possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment.

"The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupe styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.