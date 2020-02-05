Left Menu
Apollo Micro Systems to acquire majority stake in ASIP RF

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 10:53 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 10:51 IST
Apollo Micro Systems to acquire majority stake in ASIP RF
Image Credit: Pixabay

Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to defense and aerospace sectors, on Wednesday said it will acquire a majority stake in with Ananya SIP RF Technologies (ASIP RF). The company signed an agreement with ASIP RF in order to acquire 51 percent equity share capital, Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing.

Through the proposed acquisition, the company aims to expand the business towards new technologies by establishing a radio frequency (RF) and microwave design-cum-production facility along with the integration facility. ASIP RF Technologies was incorporated in 2015 with main objects to carry on the business of design, development, manufacturing, servicing and supply of RF, microwave components, subsystems, and systems using conventional and low temperature co-fired ceramic technology.

The shares of Apollo Micro Systems were trading at Rs 76.90 a piece on BSE, up 1.38 percent from the previous close.

