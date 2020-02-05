Ashoka Buildcon acquires Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired additional 1.6 crore shares in its arm Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd, following which its stake has increased to 99.99 percent. "The company has further acquired 1,60,16,100 equity shares of Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Limited held by GVR Infra Projects Limited. The company now holds 5,52,29,400 (99.99 percent) equity shares of Rs 10 each...," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Limited (AGMNRL) is a special purpose vehicle incorporated for the execution of the existing state highway project from Mudhol to Maharashtra border in Karnataka. Prior to the acquisition, 71 percent equity shares were held by Ashoka Buildcon while remaining 29 percent shares were held by GVR Infra Projects Limited.

Ashoka Buildcon has entered into a share purchase agreement with GVR Infra Projects Limited (GIPL), for the acquisition of an additional 29 percent stake in AGMNRL, the filing said. The filing further said that a 29 percent stake held by GIPL is acquired by Ashoka Buildcon except 600 shares.

Ashoka Buildcon would complete the acquisition of balance 600 shares by March 31, 2020, the filing added. Ashoka Buildcon had already paid in earlier years aggregate consideration of Rs 35.69 crore, the filing said.

