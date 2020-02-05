Left Menu
SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 12:17 IST
SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill having a capacity of three million tonnes per annum at SAIL's Rourkela steel plant in Odisha. In a regulatory filing, Larsen & Toubro said that its Metallurgical & Material Handling (MMH) business and Mitsubishi Corporation has commissioned the hot strip mill at SAIL Rourkela on January 31, built with the technology from Primetals Technologies and Hitachi Japan.

The new hot strip mill-2 at SAIL's Rourkela steel plant rolled out its first HR coil, within two days of commencement of hot trials, the filing said. The mill will roll out carbon structural steel, high carbon steel, LPG cylinder steel, low alloy steel, auto-grade steel among others to cater to high-end market segments.

"With this remarkable achievement, we have once again proved our mettle to execute large scale EPC projects across metallurgical units," L&T CEO and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said. The HR coils produced from this mill will give a huge boost to the market share of the steel PSU, the filing said.

