Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry stares at Rs 8,000 cr loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:56 IST
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry stares at Rs 8,000 cr loss
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Surat diamond industry is likely to face a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore in next two months as Hong Kong, which is a major export destination, has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, say experts. Hong Kong is a major business hub for the Surat diamond industry, but schools and colleges have been closed there till the first week of March and even the businesses are seeing a dip in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

According to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) regional chairman Dinesh Navadiya, polished diamonds worth around Rs 50,000 crore are exported from Surat to Hong Kong every year. "That's around 37 percent of the total exports from here. Now, due to coronavirus scare, Hong Kong has declared a month-long vacation. Gujarati traders having offices there are coming back to India," he said.

If the situation does not improve, it will have a huge impact on the Surat diamond industry, which polishes 99 percent of all rough diamonds imported in the country, he said. "The Surat diamond industry is staring at a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore for February and March," he added.

Another industry expert and diamond merchant Pravin Nanavati said there is a possibility of cancellation of an international jewelry exhibition in Hong Kong, to be held next month, due to the coronavirus scare, which would hit the jewelry business in Surat. "Polished diamonds and jewelry made in Surat reach across the world through Hong Kong only. Now, due to vacation there, our business is totally closed. Traders are also returning to India," he said.

If the situation does not improve, the Surat diamond trade losses may run into "several thousand crores", he said. "We have been informed that the international exhibition in Hong Kong may be put off due to the coronavirus scare. We sell huge quantity of diamonds at the mega event," Nanavati said.

Orders are also placed at the event and the entire year's manufacturing targets are set, based on the response that Surat diamond traders get there, he said. "If the event gets canceled, we will lose huge business" he added.

Hong Kong has one of the world's busiest airports and is a major transit point for China. It is also struggling with the virus outbreak, with 18 people testing positive for the disease, including one who died.

On Tuesday, health officials in Hong Kong warned there was now growing evidence of local transmissions -- cases where people have become infected without traveling to China. The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the WHO. So far, the disease has killed more than 400 people in China and infected a further 20,000, nearly all of them in Hubei, a province in the central part of the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kovalchuk, Canadiens survive Devils in shootout

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the game-winning goal in the second round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens overcame a three-goal deficit and bounced back from allowing the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation to edge the New Jersey De...

Beauvillier's OT goal lifts Isles over Stars

Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game with 208 left in overtime Tuesday night as the host New York Islanders rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Brooklyn, NY. Brock Nelson won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone a...

Modi arrives in Lucknow to inaugurate Defence Expo 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Lucknow where he will preside over the inaugural ceremony of Defence Expo 2020. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben P...

UPDATE 1-Singapore business gathering linked to virus cases overseas

An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases reported in Malaysia and South Korea, evidence of human-to-human spread outside China that health authorities say is deeply concerning.Malay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020