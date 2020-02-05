Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosch Q3 net profit declines 43 pc to Rs 190 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:31 IST
Bosch Q3 net profit declines 43 pc to Rs 190 cr

Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Wednesday reported a 43.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 190.33 crore for the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 335.37 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch said in a filing to the BSE.

"Total net profit after tax including discontinuing operations stood at Rs 190 crore," the company said in a statement. Total income during October-December quarter declined to Rs 2,676.58 crore from Rs 3,186.43 crore in the year-ago period.

The industry downturn continues with cyclical and structural change and has been adversely impacting the auto sector, mainly the commercial vehicle and tractor segment, the statement said. During the quarter, Bosch made an additional provision of Rs 207 crore towards various restructuring (considering the upcoming BS-Vl emission standards) and transformational projects, it said.

The provisions are in line with the company's transformation initiatives to capture the opportunities in the emerging electro mobility and mobility segment. "The entire automobile industry is in the grip of a slowdown with a major technology shift from BS-IV to BS-VI in the horizon. Together with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), Bosch has been working relentlessly to meet the April 1, 2020 deadline for the implementation of BS-VI technologies," Bosch Ltd Managing Director and President of Bosch Group in India Soumitra Bhattacharya said.

"At the same time, we are continuing to invest in electrification and other mobility solutions," he added. Through a technology agnostic approach, the company actively supports the government's initiatives towards the auto sector with an India first objective, Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Patent application examination time cut to 24-36 months:Goyal

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As a result of several mea...

If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, give double punishment: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the person who fired at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh belonged to his party, he should be given double punishment. Kejriwal told reporters that there should...

Big Bang Boom Solutions Wins Prestigious SKOCH Award

Fastest growing startup in the defense sector wins the award for Personal Combat Armor Bags two prestigious wins in Defence India Startup Challenge from the Ministry of Defence under the aegis of iDexIndias fastest-growing startup in the d...

Thai taxi driver who had coronavirus tells Wuhan to keep fighting

A Thai cab driver who recovered from the new coronavirus after catching it from Chinese tourists said on Wednesday he wanted to encourage the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to keep fighting the virus. I watched the news every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020