Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amfi seeks clarification from tax authorities on removal of DDT, TDS introduction

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:34 IST
Amfi seeks clarification from tax authorities on removal of DDT, TDS introduction

Industry body Amfi has sought clarification from relevant tax authorities with regard to the government's plan to scrap dividend distribution tax (DDT) on mutual funds and introduction of tax deducted at source on the income distributed by such products, fund managers and officials have said. Industry experts believe that the government's plan to tax dividend at the hands of investors could make dividend plans in equity and balanced schemes unattractive and investors may move towards growth plans.

In addition, long-term investment plans such as equity-linked saving schemes and retirement products will be impacted too as the proposed tax regime has no deduction available. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020-21 has proposed to abolish dividend distribution tax (DDT) on the dividend declared by companies and mutual funds to shareholders or unit holders.

Once the DDT is abolished, the dividend amount will be added to investors' taxable income and taxed as per the individual tax bracket. Currently, mutual funds deduct the DDT and then hand over dividend to the unit holders.

In addition, the minister introduced a 10 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) provision on the income distributed by a mutual fund to its unit holders if such income exceeds Rs 5,000. The minister proposed the insertion of a new Section -- 194K -- in the Income Tax Act, which states "any person responsible for paying income arising from units of mutual fund or a specified company must deduct tax at the rate of 10 per cent of such income", according to the Finance Bill 2020.

The tax department on Tuesday clarified that the Budget proposal of 10 per cent TDS will be applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds and not on gain arising out of redemption of units. In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said queries have been raised if mutual fund would be required to deduct TDS also on the capital gains arising on redemption of units.

"It is hereby clarified that under the proposed section, a mutual fund shall be required to deduct TDS at 10 per cent only on dividend payment and no tax shall be required to be deducted by the mutual fund on income which is in the nature of capital gains," it said. It went on to state that necessary clarification, if required, shall be proposed in the relevant provision of the law.

Samco Head (RankMF) Omkeshwar Singh said a TDS of 10 per cent has been introduced under new Section 194K for a payout of Rs 5,000 and above, however it is not clear if it considers only dividend or capital gains as well. "Industry body Amfi has sought formal clarifications from relevant tax authorities since TDS on long-term capital gains for equities is exempted up to Rs 1 lakh," he said.

"We would need to wait for more clarification on this subject. Further, the new proposed tax regime has no deductions available under 80C, which was being used by governments to encourage long-term investment-cum-savings, that (ELSS or retirement) may get adversely impacted," he added. Several industry officials also said the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has sought clarification from relevant tax authorities in this regard.

"With the removal of DDT on mutual funds, dividend income from mutual funds is now taxable in the hands of the investors at their relevant tax slabs (subject to a 10 per cent TDS)," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, manager (research), Morningstar. "We think this will make dividend plans in equity and balanced plans unattractive from a tax perspective for investors in the higher tax brackets as investors in a growth plan are liable to pay a LTCG (long-term capital gains) of 10 per cent," he added.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder of Paisabazaar.com said, "The government's move will positively impact a small segment of individual investors, who are not in the highest tax slab and were investing in the fixed income instruments under the dividend option," said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman and MD, Abans Group of Companies, said the proposal is a positive move.

"Earlier, DDT was levied twice, first when a company would pay a dividend to an asset management company (AMC), second when the AMC would declare its annual profits. These year-end profits declared by the AMC could be availed of in two ways by the investor who is a customer of the AMC: Either the investor could take the gains out as a dividend or it could be invested back into the fund. If the investor took the dividend route, he would need to pay DDT again," he said. "This has now been replaced by a single simplified tax in terms of the abolishment of DDT and 10 per cent TDS to be applied by the AMC to its investors. This is hence a positive move," he added.

Bansal said that now, the quantum of savings that would result because of this step needs some clarification from the government on whether TDS is to be cut on the income component or on the entire proceedings. Clarification on the same will surely be available over the next few days as the industry has requested clarity on the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Patent application examination time cut to 24-36 months:Goyal

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As a result of several mea...

If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, give double punishment: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the person who fired at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh belonged to his party, he should be given double punishment. Kejriwal told reporters that there should...

Big Bang Boom Solutions Wins Prestigious SKOCH Award

Fastest growing startup in the defense sector wins the award for Personal Combat Armor Bags two prestigious wins in Defence India Startup Challenge from the Ministry of Defence under the aegis of iDexIndias fastest-growing startup in the d...

Thai taxi driver who had coronavirus tells Wuhan to keep fighting

A Thai cab driver who recovered from the new coronavirus after catching it from Chinese tourists said on Wednesday he wanted to encourage the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to keep fighting the virus. I watched the news every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020