GBE Learning: Launch of green building learning programme

A Green building learning program has been launched by GBE (Green Building Encyclopaedia) Learning. A series of webinars, workshops and green building visits will start on March 6th, 2020. There will also be a learning archive, the ability to earn CPD (Continuous Professional Development) hours and social media interaction with the expert Presenters.

Since the arrival of Greta Thunberg and her campaign, public awareness of the issues surrounding climate change and biodiversity loss has increased greatly. Founder Brian Murphy BSc Dip Arch (Hons+Dist) commented, "local authorities, universities, architects, homeowners, construction and property professionals, self-builders and the public at large are crying out for easily accessible green building know-how. In 2020, there is more focus, intention to learn and a flood of green building questions looking for answers."

Director of Learning and Architect Edith Colomba ARB commented, "we have an exciting lineup of presenters for the green building learning program, starting with Virginia Cinquemani, Director and founder at Green Gorilla Consultants."

Brian Murphy and Edith Colomba are passionate about climate change, 360 degrees sustainability and sharing the knowledge that matters.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.