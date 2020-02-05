Left Menu
MG Motor India unveils Marvel X, showcases line-up of 14 products

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:40 IST
MG Motor India has showcased a global line-up of 14 products and may introduce some of them in the country based on the consumer response, said a top company official. Besides, the company on Wednesday unveiled its futuristic concept car Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving at Auto Expo here.

"We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision," said MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba. "We may bring some of them in India based on consumers response," he added.

The company has successfully introduced category-leading products such as the HECTOR and the ZS EV in the Indian market, said Chaba. "The showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds,” Chaba added.

Through the product showcase, the brand has reiterated its strong commitment to the Indian market, the company said in a statement. The 14 models include internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments.

Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing products with integrated Internet, Electric, and Autonomous capabilities. Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual – allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself.

The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple handsfree driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting. "The showcase highlights MG’s strong technological leadership with a product that is already on the road in key international markets.

Similarly, the Vision-i Concept is touted as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit” and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios," the company said. MG Motor India, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, which launched its first electric SUV for the Indian market ZS EV at Rs 20.88-23.58 lakh (ex-showroom, India) has received 2,800 bookings in less than a month of opening.

MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

