Volkswagen opens bookings for two new SUVs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:01 IST
German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced pre-booking for two up coming SUVs which it plans to launch in the first half of the year. The company, which is looking to launch four sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country over the next two years, started pre-bookings for Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc.

Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seater SUV powered by a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed gear box. The model comes with a large boot space that fits every kind of luggage.

Five seater, T-Roc comes with Coupe style and seven-speed petrol powertrain. It comes with standard equipment that is part of the brand's global SUV portfolio – sun roof, six-airbags, ABS,  among others. The company also showcased its Taigun SUV, which is the first product built on MQB AO IN platform under Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project.

"With the India premiere of VW's SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market," VW Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp told reporters at the sidelines of Auto Expo here. The company's SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment, he added.

"We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in first half of 2020, giving customers a plethora of options from brand Volkswagen," Knapp said.

