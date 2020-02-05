Left Menu
It's time to celebrate the #WorldNutellaDay - Created by the fans for the fans

Loved by generations, the World Nutella Day, on Wednesday, February 5th connects Nutella® lovers and fans all over the world to rejoice the special day, coming together on social media and even at the office with colleagues, to share recipes and stories, and to savour the taste of the world's favourite hazelnut spread.

  Pune (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 05-02-2020 15:04 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 15:04 IST
World Nutella Day; February 5. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Loved by generations, the World Nutella Day, on Wednesday, February 5th connects Nutella® lovers and fans all over the world to rejoice the special day, coming together on social media and even at the office with colleagues, to share recipes and stories, and to savour the taste of the world's favourite hazelnut spread. It's a celebration which was created spontaneously by American blogger Sara Rosso in 2007, who decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and bring together Nutella fans® all around the world to celebrate their passion for Nutella® on social media.

With a short span of time, World Nutella® Day became a global phenomenon with fans sharing and spreading the love for Nutella® with fellow fans on social handles. Nutella® love amongst fans reached a new whole level last year where it gained 6.5 million mentions online during 2019, meaning someone mentioned the brand once every five seconds.

As the love for World Nutella® Day continues to grow, this year, Nutella® fans surprises their loved ones who are also Nutella® lovers by making them a Nutella® special breakfast and giving them an experience of the tastiest way to start a day. Nutella® fans celebrated the moment of togetherness with family and friends and shared their love for Nutella® on social handles (Instagram, Facebook).

Further, Nutella® fans can once again share their love for Nutella® on Twitter @Nutelladay and on their social media page (Facebook, Instagram) using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay. Fans can follow the day celebration liking the World Nutella Day official Facebook page or following on Twitter @Nutelladay. Fans can also visit www.nutelladay.com for inspiring content on how to celebrate.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

