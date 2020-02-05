Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeapLearner, the World's Largest Coding Education Company, Launches in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:06 IST
LeapLearner, the World's Largest Coding Education Company, Launches in India

GURGAON, India, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapLearner India joins the company's global network of over 1,000,000 students located across 20 countries, including China, Israel, and the US.

2020 kicked off with the launch of LeapLearner India, the EdTech giant's most recent global expansion into a new and promising market. The company will be based out of Gurugram and managed by Indian EdTech entrepreneur, Rahul Ranjan. LeapLearner International's Co-Founder and CEO, Ami Dror, will also serve as Chair of the global corporation's Indian enterprise. Dror, an Israeli serial entrepreneur, moved to Shanghai in 2016 to launch LeapLearner in China together with renowned mathematics education expert, Aaron Tian. The company has since reached over a million students through their online and offline offerings for the acquisition of 21st century skills.

Following the extreme popularity of their cutting-edge computational thinking courses in China, LeapLearner India will now offer this curriculum for students ages 5-14 across India. Through LeapLearner's uniquely designed platform and learning tools, children will learn coding languages such as Scratch and Python, as well as App Development, AI, Robotics & Machine-Learning. The company's pedagogical approach and intuitive learning platform have been customized for Indian teaching-learning methods.

In less than two months prior to the company's launch, LeapLearner India already registered over 1,500 students. The company plans to onboard over 10,000 students in its first year of operations. In addition to one-on-one online lessons, courses will be available at over 40 learning centers and ten K-12 Schools. As LeapLearner India grows and expands its activities, the company will enable top-rated teachers to offer home tutoring and small-group offline classes as well.

As an impact-focused company, LeapLearner has joined forces with ICode, a US-based non-profit focused on expanding opportunities for computational thinking education through local, national and international junior coding competitions. LeapLearner students will be certified by ICode and will also be invited to participate in ICode's upcoming India Junior Coding Competition in October 2020. Through this competition, LeapLearner students in India will join the more than 80,000 students that have participated in ICode competitions around the world. Top achievers may even find themselves invited to attend ICode's Global Coding Olympiad in Shanghai in the Summer of 2021.

About LeapLearner

LeapLearner is World's Largest Coding Education Company with over 5,00,000 Students across 20 Countries. In India we offer Computational Thinking Program through Courses in Coding, Robotics, App Development, IoT & Logic for aged 5-14 years.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086497/Rahul_Ranjan_and_Ami_Dror.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

5 members of family killed as car plunges into canal in UP's Kannauj; child missing

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed on Wednesday when their car fell into a canal near Chatru Aharpur village in Indergarh area here, police said. Priya 27, Mohini 23, Shubhi 2, Lado 5 and Krishna 10 were killed ...

Cabinet approves conferring INI status to five IIITs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to confer the status of Institution of National Importance INI to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology IIITs. The Five IIITs in PPP mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and ...

UPDATE 1-European shares surge on reports of drug breakthrough for coronavirus

European shares on Wednesday jumped more than 1 after media reports of significant breakthroughs in treating people affected with the new coronavirus, with a slate of upbeat earnings reports also lifting the mood. A Chinese TV report said t...

UPDATE 3-Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong as authorities check for virus

Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the city government said that all visitors from mainland China would be quarantined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020