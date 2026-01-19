UPDATE 3-Six dead in China's Inner Mongolia after steel factory blast

An explosion at a steel plate factory in ‌China's northern region of Inner Mongolia on Sunday killed six people, and rescue efforts ⁠were underway as four remained missing, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

The blast left 84 people injured, Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel ​Union, whose subsidiary owns the factory, said in a ‍stock exchange filing earlier on Monday. The steelmaker said the explosion of a saturated water and steam tank at its Baotou city ⁠unit damaged ‌parts of ⁠factory buildings and equipment and was expected to affect production at the ‍plate mill and adjacent facilities. The company said it was still ​assessing the extent of losses.

The injured were admitted ⁠to hospital, and the company is cooperating with authorities investigating the still ⁠unknown cause of the blast, it added. Three of the injured were in critical condition, state broadcaster CCTV had said ⁠on Sunday.

Baotou Steel Union said ecological monitoring showed the incident ⁠had no ‌impact on the surrounding atmosphere or soil, and generated no wastewater at the site.

