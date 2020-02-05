Mercedes launches AMG GT 63S 4Matic 4-Door Coupe priced at Rs 2.42 cr

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Wednesday launched AMG GT 63S 4Matic 4-Door Coupe in India priced at Rs 2.42 crore. The company also announced opening of bookings open for its upcoming models, A-Class Limousine and new GLA SUV, which are slated to be launched in June and October this year, respectively.

Mercedes Benz claimed its AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4-door Coupe, is the world's fastest series production four-seater. It has a top speed of up to 315 km/hr.

Unveiling the new products here at the Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "The introduction of the A-Class Limousine is a strategic decision that will further enhance our strong sedan segment and win new customers". The car will attract young Indians, and it is extensively equipped as well as customizable.

"We are confident the introduction of the A-Class Limousine will further reinforce Mercedes-Benz's strong presence in the luxury car market in India and give us an edge," he said, adding the car is expected to be priced at around Rs 40 lakh. On the other hand, the new GLA is expected to be priced around Rs 43 lakh, Schwenk said, adding for those customers who pre-book these cars the company would offer the benefit of Rs 1 lakh.

Commenting on the significance of the Indian market, Matthias Luehrs, Head Region Overseas, Mercedes-Benz Cars said, "India remains an important emerging market for Mercedes-Benz...Our customers will be at the core of everything we do and it will be our endeavor to offer them the latest products and technologies and the best retail and customer service experiences". He further said that the company will launch its electric SUV EQC in April.

