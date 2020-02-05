Future Generali to hire 346 people, 2,000 distributors in 2020

Future Generali India Life Insurance Co Ltd will hire around 350 people and add over 2,000 distributors across the country this year, a company official said. It also announced the opening of 28 new branches pan- India on Tuesday, under 'Project Roar'.

"The company intends to recruit close to 346 employees and 2,058 distributors in the current year, and is hopeful of further increasing these numbers in the next two years," a Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI) spokesperson told PTI. FGILI has been focusing on expansion of agency channels by ramping up the recruiting process of agents and opening new branches in India, she said.

"Over the last three years... the growth in agency channels' business has increased by 340 per cent, while the department has also strengthened its workforce by 130 per cent," the insurance firm said. The new branches are located at various places in the India, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Keonjhar, Trichy, Haldwani, Jabalpur and Kozhikode.

"The rationale behind selection of these areas was based on an assessment done on demographic parameters. The Economic Potential Indicator (EPI) data released by the World Bank was also a useful pointer," the spokesperson added. The company hoped that the expansion plan will widen its operational presence in the country, as the second phase of 'Project Roar' aims to improve customer-centricity by providing prompt and simple solutions, she said.

"India has a huge potential for the untapped insurance regions and it is about time, insurers go full throttle in reaching out to its population with innovative and relevant insurance products," FGILI Executive Vice President and Head (Agency), Subhasish Acharya, said. The first phase of the expansion was initiated in December 2018 under 'Project Vistar'..

