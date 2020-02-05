Left Menu
Unemployment rate at 6.1 pc in 2017-18, govt cites new survey

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:47 IST
Unemployment rate at 6.1 pc in 2017-18, govt cites new survey

Unemployment rate in the country as per a new survey was 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for Labour Santosh Gangwar said the government is conducting a new Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) with new parameters and bigger sample size, and its results cannot be compared with previous surveys in this regard.

"As per the new Periodic Labour Force Survey being conducted by the government, the labour force participation is 36.9 per cent and the rate of unemployment for 2017-18 is 6.1 per cent," he said. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said the report of this survey is very different than the surveys conducted in previous years.

This survey is not comparable to previous surveys, he said, adding it was an attempt to provide authentic data with the new survey conducted through the Ministry of Statistics. "We are focusing on infrastructure development and ease of doing business and India's position in the world has improved. India has improved its position to 63rd rank now in 2019 against 196 in previous years," he said.

"Our government is very conscious of creating employment opportunities and is running such programme which generate employment. "The way our government is functioning, employment opportunities are being created and the youths are getting jobs also," the minister said.

Gangwar said the government has stopped the previous survey as the sample size was low and an attempt is being made to improve the data by adding various parameters and provide more authentic data. The minister said it will take time for collection of data as households have to be visited on the ground for authentic data collection in rural areas also..

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus

Paris, Feb 5 AFP Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin, near the Chinese capital Beijing, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant said on Wednesday. China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are po...

UPDATE 1-WHO: "no known effective" treatments for new coronavirus

The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of breakthrough drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus, which is causing an epidemic in China and has spread to at least 20 other countri...

UPDATE 1-Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can -supreme leader

Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.We believe that Palestinian armed organiz...

Airline conflict alert system given new impetus after plane downed by Iran - IATA

The shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran has given new urgency to efforts to develop a shared conflict alert system for airlines, the head of the worlds biggest airline body said on Wednesday. Iranian air defence units said the...
