UNESCO DG visits Jaipur walled city

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-02-2020 17:00 IST
UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Wednesday visited the Walled City of Jaipur, a world heritage site. She also visited the Amber Fort and later meet girl students at a government school in Amber town.

Azoulay took photographs with the girls, talked to them about education and later saw their classrooms. The students performed a self defence demonstration on the occasion. The director general of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization motivated the girls to contribute for the betterment of the society with their education and skills, an official said.

“Congratulations to all of you, teachers, pupils, families. Girls' education is the cause of our century. Girls, we need you!” Azoulay wrote on a photo frame prepared by the students. The girls had placed Azoulay's photo on one side of the frame and left a blank space for her comments on the other.

After spending nearly 40 minutes in the school, she left for the iconic Hawa Mahal. On the way, she briefly halted at Jal Mahal Ki Paal and took pictures. In the evening, Azoulay will present the certificate of UNESCO world heritage site, for the Walled City of Jaipur, to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a ceremony in the Albert hall, a state tourism department official said.

The Walled City of Jaipur, known for its iconic architectural legacy and vibrant culture, was recognised as UNESCO world heritage site in July last year.

