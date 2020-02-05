Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digitization and AI will improve financial literacy in India

Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder of fintech company Financepeer has reckoned that digitization coupled with AI can be the game changers in improving financial literacy which will further lead to financial Inclusion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:53 IST
Digitization and AI will improve financial literacy in India
Rohit Gajbhiye at DAV united festival 2020. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder of fintech company Financepeer has reckoned that digitization coupled with AI can be the game changers in improving financial literacy which will further lead to financial Inclusion. He was in Delhi to attend an interactive session on financial literacy at DAV united festival 2020 held at Indira Gandhi stadium. During the session which was attended by Industry experts, Rohit laid the emphasis on the role of Digitization and AI as the key catalysts in financial literacy that can enhance the capabilities of people to ensure economic security for their families.

It is even more essential for countries like India where financial literacy is relatively poor and where the majority of the population still finds it difficult to comprehend the financial leitmotifs. Lack of basic financial understanding often results in unproductive investment decisions which can be a hindrance in the country's blueprint of becoming an economic superpower in the coming years. Talking about the role of Digitization in improving financial literacy Rohit said, "Improving financial literacy is a long-term behavioural change. It takes a multi-dimensional approach and persistent action over a period of time to drive a change. Digitization of financial information can play a very important role in improving financial literacy in India and one of the most important technologies in this area is artificial intelligence (AI), which is a key tool for positive change. AI can facilitate dealing with finances and financial institutions more accessible. It can take away the stigma and fear around dealing with money."

Emphasising the importance of financial literacy among students he added higher financial literacy will increase students' perceived value of schooling by boosting their time commitment to education. There is a strong need to connect with the millennials who are tech-driven and always look for custom made financial solutions but have limited awareness and information about the same. Through AI the behaviour analysis can be drawn and products can be designed as per the data analysis.

Also, the bottom of the pyramid which consists of lower-income groups and where the majority of the masses belong needs to be involved in financial literacy mechanism then and only the idea of financial inclusion can look more effective. All stakeholders must work in conjunction with financial literacy through a combination of innovative strategies.

Rohit is UNGSII and World Economic Forum Education vertical Board member and IIT Bombay and Stanford GSB Alumnus skilled in Credit Risk, Commercial Banking, Liquidity Risk and Management. He Founded Financepeer - AI-based Zero Cost, Zero Interest - School Fee Financing product with a vision to ease out School Fee Payments, provide quality education to middle and bottom of the pyramid (mass) and boost the K-12 School/Education Eco-System. During the event, he met principals of schools, parents and hundreds of students and clarified their doubts about various school finance related queries. The event witnessed a tremendous response of students, educators and parents towards the innovative school fee financing model that Financepeer has offered.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Going to take positives from defeat and bounce back: Shreyas Iyer

After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, India batsman Shreyas Iyer said the team will take positives from the match and bounce back in the next games. We have got that confidence in our team and in ourselves that we are going to ...

India gains ground with sustained momentum for intellectual property

India has made a focused effort to support investments in innovation and creativity through increasingly robust intellectual property IP protection and enforcement, the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC said on Wed...

USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

An estimated 13.62 million Indian nationals are staying abroad and USD 118.3 billion has been received as remittances since April 2018 up to September last year, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a qu...

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.She has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020