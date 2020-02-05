Cadila Healthcare Q3 net profit declines 27 pc to Rs 374 cr

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 26.78 decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 373.9 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly on account of rising in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 510.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,638.1 crore for the quarter under review as compared with Rs 3,577.9 crore in the year-ago period. "During the quarter, the company launched 9 new products in the US which included a day one launch. The company filed 14 additional abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) taking the cumulative number of filings to 386," Cadila Healthcare said.

The company received eight new product approvals (including two tentative approvals) from the USFDA during the quarter, it added. It launched oral anti-diabetic agent, Vinglyn and Vinglyn M in India during the quarter, Cadila Healthcare said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday closed 2.71 percent higher at Rs 271.20 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

