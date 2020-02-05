Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finnish government to grant Terrafame permit to mine uranium -govt source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:07 IST
Finnish government to grant Terrafame permit to mine uranium -govt source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Finnish government will on Thursday give the green light for Terrafame to start mining and refining uranium at an existing mine in eastern Finland, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The permit will allow Terrafame, which is majority state-owned, to become the first miner to extract uranium on a commercial scale in Finland.

Terrafame took over the nickel mine, previously known as Talvivaara, in the Kainuu region back in 2015, after environmental hurdles had led it to file for bankruptcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cooperation, collaboration keys to strong India-Israel defense partnership

Mr. Apurva Chandra, Director General Acquisition and Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Govt of India, today said that Israel is the key contributor to Indias readiness to face challenges.Speaking at India-Israel Opportunities in ...

Qatar Airways bids to acquire RwandaAir stake

Doha, Feb 5 AFP Qatar Airways is negotiating to acquire 49 percent of RwandaAir, the national carrier of the central African nation, to cater for growing demand in Africa, its chief said Wednesday. It is a 49 percent stake that we are negot...

'Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill" introduced in Lok Sabha

With over Rs 9 lakh crore worth direct taxes locked up in litigation, the government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in Parliament which seeks to provide an option to taxpayers to pay only the disputed tax by March 31 and get complete waiver...

Siemens earnings dip on weakness in autos, energy industries

Berlin, Feb 5 AP Orders and earnings at industrial conglomerate Siemens were lower than a year earlier in the October-December period, the company said Wednesday, weighed down by weaker performances in the auto and energy sectors. Siemens s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020