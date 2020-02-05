Finnish government to grant Terrafame permit to mine uranium -govt source

The Finnish government will on Thursday give the green light for Terrafame to start mining and refining uranium at an existing mine in eastern Finland, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The permit will allow Terrafame, which is majority state-owned, to become the first miner to extract uranium on a commercial scale in Finland.

Terrafame took over the nickel mine, previously known as Talvivaara, in the Kainuu region back in 2015, after environmental hurdles had led it to file for bankruptcy.

