Brigade Enterprises Q3 net profit up marginally at Rs 49.33 cr; income falls

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:01 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:01 IST
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 49.33 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 48.88 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 568.63 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 697.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

