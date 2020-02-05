Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens earnings dip on weakness in autos, energy industries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:16 IST
Siemens earnings dip on weakness in autos, energy industries

Berlin, Feb 5 (AP) Orders and earnings at industrial conglomerate Siemens were lower than a year earlier in the October-December period, the company said Wednesday, weighed down by weaker performances in the auto and energy sectors. Siemens said orders for the period, its fiscal first quarter, were down 2 per cent at 24.76 billion euros (USD 27.4 billion). Net profit declined 3 per cent to 1.09 billion euros.

It pointed to "sharply lower large volume from large orders" at its mobility business and a similar issue with the gas and power business. Revenue was up 1 per cent at 20.32 billion euros. The Munich-based company confirmed its full-year outlook for "moderate growth in comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects."

CEO Joe Kaeser said that " after a powerful finish in fiscal 2019, the first quarter started slowly as expected.”

He said that "the weak performance across our energy businesses reinforces our priorities," with the company planning to carve out its gas and power division and add its 59 per cent stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to create a new entity, Siemens Energy, which will be spun off before the end end of the fiscal year. As Siemens held its annual shareholder meeting in Munich on Wednesday, protesters outside the venue demonstrated against the company's decision to stand by a contract linked to a coal mine in Australia that climate activists had called for it to drop.

Siemens on December 10 signed the contract to supply signalling systems for a rail link between the Carmichael coal mine and a port. The vast mine is owned by Indian company Adani, and the contract is worth about 18 million euros to Siemens. Kaeser said last month, after promising to review Siemens' participation, that he had concluded the contract had to go ahead.

"You can't win with such issues, because the aspiration many people have ... is legitimate," Kaeser said Wednesday. "But an aspiration alone does not create solutions." (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indians said "Alexa, I love you", once every minute in 2019

Indians love technology but they love their digital assistant Alexa more and make it sure they confessed it tooIn 2019, Indian customers interacted with Alexa millions of times each week. However, one of the most engaging interactions inclu...

ANALYSIS-For Democrats, Iowa leaves a muddled path forward

By James Oliphant WASHINGTON, Feb 5 - The first-in-the-nation Democratic nominating contest in Iowa will go down in infamy after technological snafus resulted in results not being reported for nearly a day, costing the candidates who perfor...

Delhi HC grants bail to Dec 15 Jamia Nagar violence accused

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to one of the accused who was arrested in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year.The bench of ...

UPDATE 1-Nissan completes UK's longest, most complex driverless car trip

A Nissan car has completed a 230-mile journey autonomously in Britain, the longest and most complex such trip in the country as carmakers race to develop the driverless technologies set to revolutionise travel. Britain has been wooing devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020