Rajasthan Industrial Development Corporation woos Coimbatore

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) on Wednesday invited non-resident Rajasthanis from the city to invest in Rajasthan, which industrial scenario witnessing a change. After the new industrial policy 2019, the investment climate was very conducive for industrialists in different sectors and 35 new industrial areas are being launched for allotment, RIICO Senior Deputy general Manager, S K Gupta told reporters here.

Gupta, here to organise an investors meet, said the corporation has developed 348 industrial areas spread over 48,000 acres, where 40,000 industrial units are functioning There were 20,000 vacant plots available for allotment, he added. He said the Rajasthan government was giving sops and concessions including 75 per cent exemption on state GST in order to generate employment opportunities and promote rapid, sustainable and balanced economic growth to eligible manufacturing and services sector enterprises..

