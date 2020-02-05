Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have sought 10 years to pay AGR principal: Vodafone CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:49 IST
We have sought 10 years to pay AGR principal: Vodafone CEO

British telecom major Vodafone on Wednesday said it has sought waiver of interest and penalty from statutory dues demand raised by the government from Vodafone Idea, and a time of 10 years to pay only the principal amount with a two-year moratorium. The Supreme Court in October upheld the demand raised by the government from telecom operators to pay levies on the revenues earned by them.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), in which Vodafone holds 45.39 per cent stake, is staring at unpaid statutory dues of Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee, and has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given. "Specifically, we have requested an immediate two-year moratorium on spectrum payments, lowering of licence fees and taxes, waving off interest and penalties on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) case and ability to make the payment on principal over 10 years with a 2-year moratorium," Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said during investors presentation.

In January, the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by VIL and other industry participants in relation to the AGR judgment. Both VIL and Bharti Airtel have subsequently filed modification petitions to request the court to order the Department of Telecommunications to determine a payments schedule in relation to AGR dues and other reliefs. VIL is actively seeking various forms of relief from the Centre to ensure that the rate and level of payments it makes to the government is sustainable and it can meet its other commitments also.

"Following the AGR ruling of the Supreme Court, the situation in India is critical. The telecom industry in India has asked the government to take action urgently in order to support the continuation of three (private operators) plus one (public firm) player market," Read said. Vodafone in November wrote off the carrying value of its share in the loss-making joint venture.

Read reiterated that there is no change in the Vodafone position announced in November and the company will not inject any additional capital in the Indian market. He said procedural delay in the merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel is putting Vodafone Idea under "incredible strain".

Bharti Infratel and Vodafone India hold 42 per cent stake each in Indus Towers. VIL holds an 11.15 per cent stake in the mobile tower firm which it plans to sell off once the merger is complete. Bharti Infratel on December 24 had extended the deadline for the second time for the merger with Indus Towers by two more months to February 24, as it did not receive the necessary government approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of offering insurance without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of its members premiums for itself...

Court convicts Belgian gold refinery Tony Goetz of money laundering

Two brothers from a Belgian gold refinery have been found guilty by a court in Antwerp of money laundering and fraud and given 18-month suspended jail sentences, a court ruling showed. The judgment comes as investigators and states increase...

Ten BJP MLAs to take oath as Ministers on Thursday:Yediyurappa

In a reflection of the discontent and squabbling over the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka, only ten BJP MLAs, all defectors from Congress and JDS, would be inducted as ministers on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Sudan army agrees Burhan-Netanyahu meeting will boost security

Khartoum, Feb 5 AFP Sudans military announced Wednesday it backed a surprise meeting held between the countrys leader and Israels premier in Uganda this week, saying the opening would help boost national security. General Abdel Fattah al-Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020