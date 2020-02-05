Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:06 IST
Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two

Istanbul, Feb 5 (AFP) A plane carrying 177 passengers skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into two after landing in rough weather on Wednesday, but officials said no-one had died. The aircraft had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean city of Izmir in very wet weather, NTV broadcaster reported, showing images of the badly damaged plane and a fire inside.

The blaze was later put out by firefighters. Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the plane and escaping on one of the wings at the rear of the aircraft.

The plane, operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines, had 177 passengers on board, state broadcaster TRT reported, and was believed to have six crew members. Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said there were no deaths, and that the majority of passengers were able to get off the plane themselves.

It is not known how many people have been injured, NTV reported, adding that some passengers are believed to be stuck but that officials are currently helping them. Turhan said the plane broke after a "strong landing," according to NTV. Prior to the accident, there had been very strong winds and rain.

Several firefighters and health workers were sent to the scene, state news agency Anadolu reported. Planes were being redirected to Istanbul's main airport from Sabiha Gokcen, NTV said. (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...

UPDATE 1-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of offering insurance without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of its members premiums for itself...

Court convicts Belgian gold refinery Tony Goetz of money laundering

Two brothers from a Belgian gold refinery have been found guilty by a court in Antwerp of money laundering and fraud and given 18-month suspended jail sentences, a court ruling showed. The judgment comes as investigators and states increase...

Ten BJP MLAs to take oath as Ministers on Thursday:Yediyurappa

In a reflection of the discontent and squabbling over the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka, only ten BJP MLAs, all defectors from Congress and JDS, would be inducted as ministers on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020