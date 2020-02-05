UPDATE 1-LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

Professional networking platform LinkedIn's chief executive officer, Jeff Weiner, said on Wednesday that he would step down from his position effective June 1.

Head of product Ryan Roslansky will take over as CEO of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn, Weiner said in a post https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/its-time-my-next-play-linkedins-new-ceo-jeff-weiner on his LinkedIn profile. "Ryan will report directly to Satya (Nadella) and serve as a member of his senior leadership team," he added.

Weiner, who has been the CEO since 2008, would become the platform's executive chairman. LinkedIn, which was bought by Microsoft in 2016, has more than 675 million members.

Microsoft's productivity and business process unit, which includes LinkedIn, reported $11.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.