Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Equinor Q4 profit beats forecast amid oilfield startup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:01 IST
UPDATE 3-Equinor Q4 profit beats forecast amid oilfield startup
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norway's Equinor reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter core operating profits on Thursday as the startup of a major new oilfield partly mitigated the impact from weak European gas markets.

The Oslo-listed company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $3.55 billion in the fourth quarter from $4.39 billion in the same period of 2018. A poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor had forecast adjusted EBIT of $3.37 billion. The company's overall oil and gas output will grow by 7% in 2020, boosted by the start of production from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, Equinor said, while the average annual growth between 2019 and 2026 is still seen at 3%.

"Johan Sverdrup phase 1 will contribute to strong growth at the Norwegian continental shelf," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement. Norway's total oil output is expected to grow by 43% from 2019 to 2024, much of it coming from Sverdrup, forecasts from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed in January.

The cash payout to owners was increased to $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter from $0.26 in the third, matching a $0.27 predicted by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. Equinor said in November it expected Norway's petroleum output, based on current resources, to fall by more than half by 2050 however, and the company is busy exploring for oil in other parts of the world.

In the coming years, Equinor's global operations will benefit from field startups in Canada, Britain and Brazil, among others, Saetre added. Overall exploration spending will likely fall in 2020 to $1.4 billion from $1.6 billion in 2019, while overall capital expenditure on oilfields and other investments will amount to $10 billion-$11 billion, versus $10 billion last year.

In 2022 and 2023, annual capital expenditure is expected to rise to around $12 billion, Equinor added. While Equinor's oil output rose in the fourth quarter, it has cut back on gas deliveries amid an influx of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

The price of both gas and oil has also dropped, impacting earnings, the company said. Equinor booked impairments of $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter, most of it related to Norwegian oil and gas assets, mainly due to a change in methodology to account for tax implications in impairment evaluations, the company said.

As a result of the write-down, the company's net result for the fourth quarter swung to a loss of $230 million from a year-ago profit of $3.37 billion. Equinor's shares have fallen by 13.7% in the last 12 months, underperforming a 7.7% drop in European oil and gas stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bumblebees shift to "mysterious" economy mode when carrying heavy load: Study

Researchers have shown for the first time how bumblebees, which are the heavy-lifters of the insect world, are able to alter their flight behavior to bring almost their own bodyweight in nectar back to their hives. According to the study, p...

Delhi govt's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed: Arvind Kejriwal to PTI.

Delhi govts free schemes will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed Arvind Kejriwal to PTI....

Lecturer set ablaze by stalker remains 'critical but stable'

Thecondition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Maharashtras Wardha district continued to remain critical but stable, hospital authorities said on Thursday. Victim Ankita Pisudde 25, resident of Hinganghat town in Ward...

Maldives police arrest three over stabbing of Chinese, Australian

Maldives police on Thursday arrested three men over the stabbing of two Chinese nationals and an Australian, and were probing their suspected links with Islamic State, officials said. The three men were stabbed on Tuesday night in Hulhumale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020