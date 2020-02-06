Mercedes Benz drives in luxury MPV V Class Marco Polo at Rs 1.38 cr

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched luxury multi purpose vehicle, V Class Marco Polo, in India with price starting at Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom). The new model, which takes its body design from the V-Class, comes in two variants -- Marco Polo Horizon priced at Rs 1.38 crore and Marco Polo tagged at Rs 1.46 crore.

The vehicle comes with camping features making it suitable for vacation and weekend trips. "The V-Class and V-Class Elite pioneered the luxury MPV segment in India and have witnessed much success ever since their launch," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporters.

The company is now excited to expand the segment and launch the Marco Polo which is based on the V-Class, and create a new benchmark in the luxury MPV segment, he added. The vehicle has room for up to four people to sleep and also comes with kitchen area with hob and two gas burners, sink and integral refrigerator and a folding table.

It comes with four seats as standard, with an option to extend to up to six seats and stowage options and tanks for fresh water as well as to collect waste water. The new model comes with a 1950 cc diesel engine that churns out 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

