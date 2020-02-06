Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes Benz drives in luxury MPV V Class Marco Polo at Rs 1.38 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greater Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:17 IST
Mercedes Benz drives in luxury MPV V Class Marco Polo at Rs 1.38 cr
Image Credit: Pixabay

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched luxury multi purpose vehicle, V Class Marco Polo, in India with price starting at Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom). The new model, which takes its body design from the V-Class, comes in two variants -- Marco Polo Horizon priced at Rs 1.38 crore and Marco Polo tagged at Rs 1.46 crore.

The vehicle comes with camping features making it suitable for vacation and weekend trips. "The V-Class and V-Class Elite pioneered the luxury MPV segment in India and have witnessed much success ever since their launch," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporters.

The company is now excited to expand the segment and launch the Marco Polo which is based on the V-Class, and create a new benchmark in the luxury MPV segment, he added. The vehicle has room for up to four people to sleep and also comes with kitchen area with hob and two gas burners, sink and integral refrigerator and a folding table.

It comes with four seats as standard, with an option to extend to up to six seats and stowage options and tanks for fresh water as well as to collect waste water. The new model comes with a 1950 cc diesel engine that churns out 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Election Commissions response on a plea seeking rejection of nomination of an AAP candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the February 8 Assembly poll...

AAP voters those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP voters those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity Arvind Kejriwal....

Lesotho PM's wife released on bail ahead of murder trial - lawyer

The Lesotho prime ministers wife Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail overnight, ahead of her trial for the murder of his previous wife, her lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.Maesaiah was detained and charged this week for the murder of Prim...

Bumblebees shift to "mysterious" economy mode when carrying heavy load: Study

Researchers have shown for the first time how bumblebees, which are the heavy-lifters of the insect world, are able to alter their flight behavior to bring almost their own bodyweight in nectar back to their hives. According to the study, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020