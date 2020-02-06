Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI revises upwards retail inflation projection to 6.5 pc for Jan-Mar qtr of this fiscal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:20 IST
RBI revises upwards retail inflation projection to 6.5 pc for Jan-Mar qtr of this fiscal
Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday revised upwards its retail inflation projection for the last quarter of the current fiscal to 6.5 percent owing to likely increase in input costs for milk and pulses amid volatile crude oil prices. Going forward, the inflation outlook is likely to be influenced by several factors like food inflation, crude prices and input costs for services, RBI said.

On food inflation, RBI said it is likely to soften from the high levels registered in December and the decline is expected to become more pronounced during the fourth quarter of this fiscal as onion prices ease following arrivals of late kharif and rabi harvests, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its last bi-monthly monetary policy revealed on Thursday. Besides, crude prices are likely to remain volatile due to unabated geo-political tensions in the Middle East on one hand, and uncertain global economic outlook on the other.

Moreover, there has been an increase in input costs for services, in recent months, it added. The RBI has kept the key repo rate unchanged to 5.15 percent.

"Taking into consideration these factors, and under the assumption of a normal south west monsoon in 2020-21, the CPI inflation projection is revised upwards to 6.5 percent for Q4:2019-20 (January-March 2020); 5.4-5 percent for H1:2020-21 (April-September 2020); and 3.2 percent for Q3:2020-21 (October-December), with risks broadly balanced," RBI said. The recent pick-up in prices of non-vegetable food items, specifically in milk due to a rise in input costs, and pulses due to a shortfall in kharif production, are all likely to sustain, RBI said.

RBI further said that the actual inflation outcome for Q2 at 5.8 percent overshot projections by 70 bps, primarily due to the intensification of the "onion price shock" in December 2019 on account of unseasonal rains in October-November. In its previous monetary policy in December 2019 as well, the RBI had raised its inflation projection to 5.1-4.7 percent for the second half of the current fiscal on the back of spike in prices of vegetables such as onion and tomatoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

High speed train derails in Italy; driver reported killed

A high-speed train derailed near the northern Italian city of Lodi on Thursday, interrupting traffic on the line between Milan and Bologna, police said.The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted rescue workers as saying the driver had been ki...

Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Election Commissions response on a plea seeking rejection of nomination of an AAP candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the February 8 Assembly poll...

AAP voters those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP voters those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity Arvind Kejriwal....

Lesotho PM's wife released on bail ahead of murder trial - lawyer

The Lesotho prime ministers wife Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail overnight, ahead of her trial for the murder of his previous wife, her lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.Maesaiah was detained and charged this week for the murder of Prim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020