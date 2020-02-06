Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt allows exports of Krishnapuram onions with certain conditions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:10 IST
Govt allows exports of Krishnapuram onions with certain conditions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Thursday allowed exports of Krishnapuram onions, a variety of Andhra Pradesh, up to a quantity of 10,000 tonnes with certain conditions. The Commerce Ministry's DGFT said that the export is allowed only through the Chennai port and the outbound shipment of the commodity should be completed by March 31 this year.

"Export of Krishnapuram onions, upto a quantity of 10,000 tonnes has been allowed for the period upto March 31, 2020, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Krishnapuram onions are not used in kitchen due to their size and pungency. The onions are imported by Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The notification said that an exporter shall have to get a certificate from horticulture department of the Andhra Pradesh government certifying the quantity of the onions for export purpose. The certificate shall be registered by the exporter at the zonal office of DGFT at Chennai.

The Chennai DGFT office will also monitor the total quantity being allowed for export and issue registration certificates based on the quantity. Further, customs authorities at the Chennai port will allow export on the basis of a certificate from Andhra Pradesh's horticulture department and registration certificate from Chennai's DGFT office.

The export of other varieties of onions is banned. In September 2019, the government banned export of onion to increase the availability of the commodity in the domestic market and contain rising prices. The government had also imposed stock limits on traders.

Retail onion prices had skyrocketed in Delhi and other parts of the country due to supply disruption from flood-affected growing states like Maharashtra. Onion prices in the national capital are currently hovering at around Rs 60 per kg from the peak of Rs 160 per kg in December 2019.

Onion production is estimated to have declined by around 25 percent in Kharif and late-Kharif season of 2019-20 crop year as compared to the previous year due to late monsoon and then excess rains in the major producing states. The ban on export of Krishnapuram onions has impacted farmers as they cannot sell the edible bulb in the domestic market.

YSRCP members have raised the issue of ban in Parliament, urging the government to lift the export ban on this variety of onions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-More virus cases on cruise ship off Japan; China death toll exceeds 500

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as health experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.The d...

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

Istanbul, Feb 6 AP Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring 180 others. Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4 a.m. 0100 GMT though dela...

Challenges faced by Prasa to be addressed, Mbalula assures Scopa

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has assured the Standing Committee on Public Accounts Scopa that the challenges faced by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa will be addressed.Following my last Scopa appearance and from what transpir...

Israeli strikes kill 12 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Israeli airstrikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.Both Syrian and foreign fighters were killed in the strikes in the Kaswa area south of Damascus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020