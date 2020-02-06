Left Menu
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit over 1-week high on China's tariff cut for U.S. imports

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Stocks in emerging markets rose to a more than one-week high on Thursday, as China's announcement to halve additional import tariffs on some U.S. goods supported hopes that an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak could be dodged. China's finance ministry said from Feb. 14, additional tariffs levied on some U.S. goods will be cut to 5% from 10% and others lowered to 2.5% from 5%.

MSCI's index for emerging market stocks climbed 1.3%, heading for a third straight session of gains and its best week in 15 months. Risk assets in the developing world enjoyed a round of buying after the world's two biggest economies called a truce in their trade war, with the emerging markets equity index posting a 7% rise in December, its biggest monthly gain in 11 months.

"Whether this will translate into a 'Phase 2' U.S.-China trade agreement remains to be seen. However, this action was sufficient enough to lift investors' sentiment," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note. Despite the general tone of optimism in financial markets, Sayed said the risks were still high as the impact of the epidemic in China remained elusive.

"If China's growth drops by 1%-2%, the shock will ripple globally and will definitely be reflected in corporate earnings." The death toll from the fast-spreading virus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections there.

Turkish stocks rose 0.7%, with the country's third-largest bank, Yapi Kredi, leading the advance. However, Italy's top bank UniCredit said it would place on the market a 12% stake in the Turkish bank.

Shares of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines slipped over 4% after an accident a day earlier at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport that killed three people and injured 180. Major emerging market currencies - Turkey's lira, Russia's rouble, and South Africa's rand - eased against the dollar.

The Polish zloty also eased a day after rising to a two-week high as the central bank reiterated that its main interest rate will most likely stay at a record low until 2022. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

