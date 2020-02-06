Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emami sells cement business to Nirma Group for Rs 5,500 crore

Emami Group said on Thursday it has entered into a binding agreement with Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group, for divestment of its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:33 IST
Emami sells cement business to Nirma Group for Rs 5,500 crore
Emami has a cement grinding capacity of 8.3 million tonnes per annum. Image Credit: ANI

Emami Group said on Thursday it has entered into a binding agreement with Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group, for divestment of its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore. Emami Cement operates one integrated cement plant and three grinding units with a total cement grinding capacity of about 8.3 million tonnes per annum.

Emami Group Director Manish Goenka said the transaction is an important step in the group's stated objective of becoming debt-free. "We are very proud of Emami Cement's achievements in a short span of time. We strongly believe that in Nuvoco, we have found the right acquirer who will be able to develop the business further in the interest of all the stakeholders," he said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to the customary approvals, including from the Competition Commission, and is expected to be consummated in next three to four months. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisor, Deloitte Touche Tohamatsu India LLP acted as the financial diligence advisor and Arpwood Capital acted as the financial advisor.

Nuvoco Vistas is a leading manufacturer and retailer of building materials with a vision to build a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. It is among one of the major players in cement in east, central and north India with an installed capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Let data protection Bill go through widest discussions within parliamentary process: Prasad

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Personal Data Protection Bill should go through widest discussions within the parliamentary process. India is a democracy and deliberations on this Bill in Parliament will be ben...

Coronavirus: Armed forces on alert along China, Nepal borders

The Indian armed forces are maintaining a tight vigil along the borders with China and Nepal in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS Director General Anup Banerji said on Thursday. The government ha...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong checks quarantined ship as medics escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding anyone from disembarking to prevent further spreading of the epidemic. Authori...

We are wary of India's threats: Belgium captain on upcoming Pro League tie

World champions Belgium are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand but captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough fight from India in the upcoming round of FIH Hockey Pro League here this weekend. Briels said Bel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020