GRSE margin shrinks by 3pc in Q3

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:47 IST
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has said that its margin shrank by three per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal with declining revenue. Revenue from operations for the December quarter was at Rs 369.63 crore, as compared to Rs 488.59 crore in the same period of previous year.

The shipbuilder's EBITA margin was at 12 per cent in the September-December period of the 2019-20 as against 15 per cent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a statement. But, the margin in the April-December period of the current fiscal rose by three per cent to 16 per cent.

The company is currently executing six projects with construction of 19 ships. Of these projects, five are for Indian Navy and one is for Indian Coast Guard.

As on December, 2019, the company's order book stood at Rs. 27,047 crore and of this, the value of shipbuilding was Rs 26,732 crore. The shipbuilding process is a highly complex process and construction activities involve a long gestation period, the company said.

With this nature of business of warship construction, year-on-year performance is considered relevant than that of quarter-on-quarter, it added. PTI BSM BDC BDC.

