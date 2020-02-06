ACG Inspection Introduces Groundbreaking Blockchain-based Brand Platform

ACG Inspection - one of the four businesses of ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry - has introduced an advanced blockchain-based solution that meets and exceeds traceability and anti-counterfeiting requirements in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's Brand Security Platform combines GS1 2D Data Matrix, smart contracts, geolocation identification and product biometrics tracking to ensure the whereabouts and contents of packaged medicines are tightly monitored through their entire supply chain journey from manufacturer to end user.

The comprehensive new system provides a seamless, uncompromisingly transparent experience to all stakeholders along the supply chain, simplifying the overall process through distributed ledger technology and single ownership. It is designed to overcome several longstanding obstacles to advanced traceability, including the challenges of establishing single-owner data sets, and the prevalence of digitally broken supply chains stemming from, among other issues, struggles with GS1 universality, personnel error and new business models disrupting traditional procedures.

ACG Inspection's solution has three primary components, each of which can be incorporated individually or bundled per customer needs. The customizable products also are scalable, amounting to geolocation solutions that can provide everything from basic data management to full-scale, supply chain-wide transparency.

Blockchain: With Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and smart contracts, all medicines and buyers, sellers, logistics partners and manufacturers are registered to one network, making it impossible for outsiders to manipulate the supply chain at any point without detection.

Internet of Things (IoT): All participants in the delivery chain can be connected to the network using any GS1-compatible application, such as the ACG Inspection mobile application, the ACG Inspection web platform, or any other application integrated into the ACG Inspection platform. ACG Inspections Geo Location and product biometrics trackers tagged to the products always provide all the data required for monitoring the location information and biometrics of the package.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Participants can be alerted in real-time regarding any temperature breach if the temperature of the medicine/drug rises above or falls below the desired threshold level, Geo-Fencing breach, or any deviation in the route planning, enabling real-time decisions. If the steady stream of data determines unacceptable deviations, the corresponding package is automatically invalidated.

Combined, these elements lead to a supply chain setup with unsurpassed traceability and transparency. Upon obtaining a unique serial number, QR Code or datamatrix for each package, the manufacturer scans the codes to initiate the track & trace process. From that point forward, the system's trackers continuously monitor and transmit data concerning the package's temperature, humidity and location and any other parameter that is configured. Data also is analyzed to ensure compliance with various domestic and/or international mandates.

Throughout, real-time data is available to platform users via a dashboard, a unified space for clear and easy access to pertinent information. When the package eventually reaches the end user, the receiving party can validate the drug prior to purchase by scanning its code with a POS scanner. Once the final transaction occurs, relevant data is immutably stored in a digital ledger for reporting or recall purposes.

The new solution is part of ACGI's VeriShield suite of services - which, in combination with its QualiShield portfolio, encompasses the full gamut of pharma serialization needs through turnkey compliance with current and pending track & trace mandates in countries across the globe. VeriShield offers serialization and aggregation solutions for cartons and bottles at the primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging levels. QualiShield is a complementary, extensive range of high-accuracy camera inspection solutions for pharma doses, labels, and cartons to help pharma companies consistently deliver best-possible products.

ACGI has an extensive portfolio for global Track & Trace requirements with complete coverage of Levels 1-5 serialization needs, from individual line implementation to enterprise IT coordination and government/third-party reporting capabilities. The company has a serialization solutions presence in more than 100 countries around the world; in the U.S., ACGI's Enterprise Management Suite is among the critical solutions deployed for compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

About ACG

ACG group is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over 5 decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with more than 4,500 associates around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships.

