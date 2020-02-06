Left Menu
App for ordering homemade food launched

  PTI
  Coimbatore
  Updated: 06-02-2020 17:04 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 17:04 IST
App for ordering homemade food launched

App for ordering homemade food launched Coimbatore, Feb 6 (PTI): A mobile and web-based app for ordering homemade food was launched here on Thursday. This hyperlocal delivery app Fooddoo connects home cooks with people who want good authentic home food in their locality and offers a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods of Indian and other cuisines.

The menu ranges from regular meals to dietary food options and the app serves prime-time lunch, dinner, festive food and natural drinks. It also has specially formulated dishes which conform to specific diets such as the paleo diet, low carbhigh fat diet, high-protein diet, diabetic-friendly food, and salt/oil-controlled food, a press orsrelease said.

Other than these, Fooddoo offers traditional snacks, and special festival food products and customers can place orders for breakfast, lunch and dinner through the mobile app or on the website on a daily basis or through a subscription model for a week or a month. Fooddoo app is available on Android and iOS platform.

Fooddoo targets office-goers, working parents, students who stay away from home, and senior citizens who are in need of healthy and well-balanced food on a daily basis - and organisers of get-together and parties. It has tied up with many home cooks called Fooddoo Momsin every location it operates.

Currently, Fooddoo has over 600 Fooddoo Moms, who are known for their food-making skills, its co-founder Saurav said in the release. Our kitchens are (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) FSSAI-certified. We have a seven-step quality and verification process to validate both the home cooks and their kitchens," he said.

"Our quality and delivery executives are trained to check consistency, quantity and quality parameters defined for the food," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

