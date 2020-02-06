Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bristol-Myers earnings rise due to Celgene deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:29 IST
Bristol-Myers earnings rise due to Celgene deal
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@bmsnews)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its operating profit rose by around a third from a year ago because fourth-quarter results included some revenue from Celgene, which the U.S. drugmaker bought in a $74 billion deal that closed in late November.

Bristol-Myers said on an operating basis it earned $1.22 a share on $7.95 billion of revenue in the quarter. The results included Celgene revenue beginning Nov. 20. Analyst estimates for the quarter, however, did not include those sales. Bristol posted a net loss in the quarter of $1.06 billion, or 55 cents a share. It said results were hurt by one time items, including an accounting adjustment on its inventory and the amortization of some intangible assets it acquired in the quarter.

The company forecast 2020 earnings of $6 to $6.20 per share on revenue of $40.5 billion to $42.5 billion. That compares with average analyst estimates of $6.16 per share on revenue of $42.2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Sales of the blood thinner Eliquis, which Bristol shares with Pfizer Inc were $2.03 billion in the quarter, slightly topping Wall Street estimates.

Sales of blockbuster cancer treatment Opdivo were $1.76 billion in the quarter, down slightly from the previous quarter and a year earlier, and well below the $3.1 billion in fourth-quarter sales for rival drug Keytruda that Merck & Co reported on Wednesday. Before the Celgene deal, the drug was viewed as the company's most important growth driver. But Opdivo sales have hovered around $1.8 billion a quarter for more than a year and are expected to fall this year.

There has been widespread investor concern over the dominance of Keytruda, which has become the go-to treatment for newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market. Last week, Bristol pulled the application to have its immunotherapy combination of Opdivo and Yervoy approved in Europe as an initial, or first-line, treatment for advanced lung cancer, after regulators there balked at changes to the design of its clinical trials.

Bristol-Myers shares closed at $65.59 on Wednesday. They are up nearly 30% over the last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram post

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Come to Rio, get robbed Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram postWhen marketing Rio de Janeiro, Brazils national tourism agency typically focuses on the citys world-class beaches, sa...

Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test

Rawalpindi, Feb 6 AFP Skipper Azhar Ali hopes Pakistan will strengthen their credentials -- both as a team and as hosts -- when they face a depleted Bangladesh side in the first Test in Rawalpindi starting Friday. The match will further Pak...

Rajya Sabha passes motion thanking President

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.The Upper House passed the resolution after opposition-sponsored amendments ...

North East no more neglected region, PM Modi says

Prime Minister in his reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address said that the North East is no more a neglected region.He said thanks to the efforts of the Government work has been done in several sectors and that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020