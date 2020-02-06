Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haima, Bird Group join hands to enter electric vehicle segment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:33 IST
Haima, Bird Group join hands to enter electric vehicle segment

Chinese automaker Haima Automobile on Thursday announced its entry into the Indian market with the unveiling of an electric hatchback. Haima New Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a pact with Bird Electric, a unit of Bird Group for rolling out electric vehicles in the country.

The partners plan to roll out an entry-level car, which is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh, in early 2022. The hatchback, christened as Bird Electric EV 1, would come in two variants with range of 200-300 kms per charge.

"With the world moving towards clean mobility we are satisfied that with the launch of Bird Electric EV 1 today we have entered the fastest growing segment in the Indian automobile segment," Haima Automobile International Corporation GM Williams Dong said. As part of the collaboration, Haima Bird Electric will get the vehicle from Haima in a completely knocked down (CKD) condition.

Bird Electric on its part will set up a plant in Manesar to assemble the vehicle. "The alliance has put in significant time evaluating the electric car market in India studying evolving customer preferences before bringing this announcement," Bird Electric Director Ankur Bhatia said.

Bird Electric also announced a tie-up with US-based Bird Rides Inc to introduce Bird Cruiser, a two wheeled electric vehicle for B2B segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Emirates pilots unaware engines idle in 2016 crash

Dubai, Feb 6 AP The pilots of an Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai did not realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt, ac...

SJVN ties up finance for 900 MW power project in Nepal

Power producer SJVN has tied up finance for its 900 MW hydropower project, which will cost around Rs 11,000 crore Nepalese rupees INR 6,880 crore, a release said on Thursday. Representatives of SJVN Ltd signed agreements with banks during a...

Identity of Kashmir buried with exodus of Pandits in 1990: Modi

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown jewel of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the identity of Kashmir was buried when the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits began in 1990. He also said no one can side with the statements o...

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan and kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps test negative for coronavirus: Health Ministry in statement.

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan and kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps test negative for coronavirus Health Ministry in statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020