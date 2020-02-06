Wipro wins multi-year strategic deal from Marelli

IT company Wipro on Thursday said automotive technology supplier Marelli has awarded it a multi-year strategic deal. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

This partnership will help Marelli to standardize, simplify and further enhance their IT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors across applications management services and workplace end user services, Wipro said in a statement. "We are consolidating and further developing our IT services at a global level. This consolidation and standardisation will provide an important pillar of integration within the company. We found in Wipro the right partner for the future to enable us to drive this." Dario Castello, Senior Vice President - Chief lnformation Officer, Marelli, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.