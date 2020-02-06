Left Menu
J-K: Elevated Light Rail System to be set up in Jammu, Srinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:19 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved a proposal to set up the Elevated Light Rail System (ELRS) in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. The approval to the Rs 10,559 crore project was granted by the Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here, an official spokesman said.

He said an efficient urban transport system including Mass Rapid Transportation System (MRTS) is essential for inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth process. "Keeping this objective in view, the Elevated Light Rail Systems have been conceived for Srinagar and Jammu cities to provide best-in-class mobility in terms of safe, reliable, convenient, cost effective and sustainable public transport system," the spokesman said.

He said this would not only facilitate easy and quick movement of people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in these cities. The Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) in Jammu will have one corridor from Bantalab to Bari Brahmana with a total length of 23 kilometers, while the LRTS in Srinagar will have two corridors, one from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and second from Usmanabad to Hazuri Bagh, with a total length of 25 kilometers, the spokesman said.

He said the capital cost of the project, at current prices, including land, rehabilitation and resettlement and taxes, is estimated to be Rs 4,825 crore for Jammu LRTS and Rs 5,734 crore for Srinagar LRTS. The Housing and Urban Development Department has prepared the final Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in this regard, the spokesman said.

He said the Administrative Council authorised the Housing and Urban Development Department to submit the DPRs of the proposals to Union government for appraisal and funding including external funding. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024, the spokesman said.

