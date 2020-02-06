Left Menu
Development News Edition

TOTAL to buy 50 pc stake in Adani Green's 2GW solar projects for USD 510 mn

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:20 IST
TOTAL to buy 50 pc stake in Adani Green's 2GW solar projects for USD 510 mn

Energy major TOTAL will acquire 50 per cent stake in all operational renewable energy projects of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) for USD 510 million. "AGEL and Total Gas & Power Business Services SAS (TOTAL) have entered into a binding arrangement for investment of approximately USD 510 Million for acquisition of 50 per cent stake and other instruments in a Joint Venture Company (JVCo) which will house 2,148 MWac operating solar projects presently 100 per cent owned by AGEL. The balance 50 per cent stake in the JV Co. shall be held by AGEL," the Adani Group firm said in a statement.

The solar portfolio is spread across 11 states in India. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and definitive agreements, it added.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "We are delighted to extend our long term partnership with TOTAL to our renewable energy business in AGEL. The investment reinforces the immense potential in India's renewable energy sector, as well as Adani group commitment towards sustainable development. This is a pivotal step in our journey towards building the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the world's largest renewable power company by 2030." TOTAL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said, "This interest in over 2 GW of solar projects represents a real change of scale of our presence in India's renewable energy sector, which has very significant growth potential in the coming years. It will contribute to our ambition to deploy 25 GW of renewable energy by 2025."

TOTAL is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity and has 1,00,000 employees in more than 130 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vegans see green shoots in meat-loving Nigeria

When Nigerian chef Olasore Osidele became a vegan six years ago, people warned him that cutting out meat was questioning Gods plan.I dont want to harm any animal, he said, but some Christians find not eating meat almost religiously offensiv...

Body recovered from encounter site in J-K's Pulwama, likely of militant: Police

Body of an unidentified man, believed to be a militant, was recovered on Thursday from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama where one ultra was killed last month, officials said. The body was recovered by locals in the Khrew are...

Priests of different religions pray for peace at Shaheen Bagh

Amid ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and National Register of Citizens NRC at Shaheen Bagh, many religious priests are offering prayers for peace in the country at the protest site here. Sikh priest IS Bindra read Gurb...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Below are details in alphabetical order AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - Jan. 31-March 27. Hong Kong service suspended Fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020