TN CM opens Ford's innovation centre in Chennai Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated Ford Motors' technology and innovation centre near here. The centre is located at the Ford Global Technology and Business Centre at the ELCOT SEZ IT Park at Sholinganallur, an official press release said.

The technology and innovation centre can house around 10,000 employees. The setting up of the centre highlights the importance of Tamil Nadu to Ford and reaffirms the company's commitment to India by providing job opportunities, a press release from Ford said. One of the features of the innovation facility is the Mobility Experience Lab. The lab includes simulations for Ford's Office Ride, an app-based shared mobility solution for corporate employees, which has achieved over five million rides since its launch in mid-2018.

Ford's mobility team, which leads the companys work in connectivity, mobility and autonomous vehicles, also has a presence at Chennai's Global Technology and Business Centre. PTI SA SS NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

