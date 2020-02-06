Left Menu
SuneraTech hires IT industry veteran Hiral Chandrana as President

Sunera Technologies

SuneraTech, a leading provider of cloud and digital solutions, has hired Hiral Chandrana as President. Hiral is an industry thought leader with deep experience in enterprise software, IT and digital services to solve complex customer challenges. He would be leading various strategic and growth initiatives as SuneraTech pivots to the next wave of transformation.

Hiral is a digital solutions leader with 25+ years of success in a multitude of industries as a strategic advisor of various start-ups, boards, and CXO clients. Most recently, he was a Senior VP responsible for 40% of Wipro's global business which included Business Applications, Cloud and Digital Services. The IT veteran assisted Wipro for 14 years with multiple progressive capacities turning around business units, growing geographies. Before Wipro, he had stints in PTC and EDS. Hiral has an executive MBA from Iowa State University and an MS in engineering from Washington State University.

Ravi Reddy, CEO of SuneraTech said, "On behalf of the board and founding leadership, we are delighted to welcome Hiral Chandrana to the SuneraTech family as the President. We are experiencing unprecedented growth and the timing is perfect to strengthen our executive team. Hiral brings extensive experience in working with global enterprise clients and partners across various cloud platforms and digital solutions. I'm confident that SuneraTech will continue to transform as we extend to integrate and build new capabilities, making 2020 a game-changing year for our organization".

Hiral Chandrana said, "I'm excited to join SuneraTech as President and part of their executive leadership. In a short timeframe, I've had a chance to experience SuneraTech's differentiated platforms, amazing culture, and best-in-class talent. In the recently concluded Digital Acceleration Summit, I got an opportunity to witness the company's vision along with trust from global customers and partners. SuneraTech's solutions for IT Automation, Cloud Migration, and Digital Innovation will set new benchmarks for the future. I'm looking forward to work with Ravi, the board and global teams at SuneraTech to accelerate growth".

Separately, SuneraTech also announced it successfully executed "Digital Acceleration Summit 2020" in Hyderabad, India from January 21 to 23 where it hosted global customers and partners in an experiential setting.

