Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs

World equity markets rallied for a fourth day on Thursday, with a bevy of key stock indexes touching fresh peaks, as news that China will soon cut tariffs on some U.S. goods buoyed risk sentiment and pushed safe-haven currencies lower.

The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund touched its highest in almost two weeks and U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher as investors bet China's efforts to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus would mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the global economy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in an interview with Fox Business Network, downplayed concerns that the outbreak could affect global supply chains, but acknowledged "this is something we're monitoring very carefully."

Major stock indexes, including the STOXX Europe 600 of small-, mid- and large-cap stocks, the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 and Dow industrials on Wall Street, and the S&P/TSX composite in Toronto, set fresh records. The yen slid to a two-week low against the dollar and the franc fell to its weakest in more than a week as investors hailed news China would halve tariffs https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-tariffs/china-to-halve-tariffs-on-some-u-s-imports-as-virus-risks-grow-idUSKBN2000C0 on 1,717 U.S. goods it imposed after the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal.

Many risk-off moves taken over the past two weeks are being unwound, said Simon Harvey, an FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London. "We're seeing credible responses from monetary authorities in China and it looks like it's soothing market fears of a more entrenched slowdown in the Chinese economy," Harvey said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.55% and its emerging market stocks rose 1.22%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.43%, helped by a swathe of strong earnings reports. Indexes in Frankfurt , Paris and London all gained, rising between 0.4% and 0.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 29,349.49, the S&P 500 gained 9.54 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,344.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.24 points, or 0.53 percent, to 9,558.92. Rebounding worker productivity in the fourth quarter and other U.S. economic data also lifted sentiment on Wall Street.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, indicating a tight labor market would keep the longest U.S" economic expansion in history on track despite weak business investment. The dollar index rose 0.2%, with the euro down 0.21% to $1.0974. The yen weakened 0.13% versus the greenback at 109.98 per dollar.

Gold rose on expectations central banks will keep interest rates low. Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,563.71 an ounce. Remarks by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that euro zone growth remains modest but there are signs of stabilization put upward pressure on bond yields in Europe.

Germany's Bund yield rose as much as 3 basis points to -0.339%, its highest in almost two weeks, before pulling back to around -0.39%. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.6543%.

Brent gave up early gains that were boosted by potential action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia to counter faltering demand in China after the coronavirus outbreak. Brent fell by 33 cents to $54.95 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate rose 28 cents to $51.03 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Experts warn against prescribing steroids to treat coronavirus patients

Medical practitioners should avoid prescribing steroids to treat coronavirus patients, experts have warned in a study. The study, however, says that clinicians should still administer steroids for conditions such as asthma and other inflamm...

Reports: Grizzlies send Crowder to Heat in Iguodala trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are including forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, Miami is sending forwards Justise Winslow and James ...

Jamia Coordination Committee to shift protest to Gate No. 4 for Feb 7-8

The Jamia Coordination Committee JCC on Thursday said that their protest which was being held on the gate number 7 of the university will be shifted to the gate number 4 for February 7 and 8 due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct i...

Siddhartha's case: Coffee Day says probe report likely shortly

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL on Thursday said a report is likely to be tabled shortly on the investigation into the circumstances that led to alleged suicide of the companys chairman V G Siddhartha. In a filing to stock exchanges, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020