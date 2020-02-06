US should buy control of Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: attorney general
Washington, Feb 6 (AFP) The United States and its allies should take controlling stakes in Nokia, Ericsson or both to battle Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's dominance of the 5G market, US Attorney general Bill Barr said Thursday. "Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a far more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power," Barr said in a speech on the Chinese economic threat.
"We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach." (AFP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Huawei CFO's lawyers argue U.S. extradition charges not a crime in Canada
Lawyers for Huawei exec facing extradition to US attack fraud charges
Canadian prosecutor set to defend U.S. request to extradite Huawei CFO Meng
EXPLAINER-As Britain decides, Europe grapples with Huawei conundrum
UPDATE 1-EU nations can restrict vendors under new 5G guidelines, Huawei at risk