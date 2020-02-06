Domestic traders body CAIT said on Thursday that the number of dishonoured cheques are increasing and the government should set up fast track courts to tackle the issue. "In a communication sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, we have drawn the attention of the government on rapid increase in numbers of dishonoured cheques," CAIT said in a statement.

The entire trading community in the country is "deeply perturbed" over cheque dishonouring and the long period to obtain justice from the courts, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said. It has suggested the government form fast track courts as an immediate option to effectively deal with this critical issue.

Citing a law commission report, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said there are about 40 lakh cheque bounce cases choking the justice delivery system in the country.

