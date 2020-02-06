Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddhartha's case: Coffee Day says probe report likely shortly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:46 IST
Siddhartha's case: Coffee Day says probe report likely shortly
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Thursday said a report is likely to be tabled shortly on the investigation into the circumstances that led to alleged suicide of the company's chairman V G Siddhartha. In a filing to stock exchanges, the company said it was confident of the future ahead despite the recent developments and has received unconditional support from its employees, shareholders and partners.

Siddhartha was confirmed dead on July 31, 2019 after his body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a day after he went missing. CDEL founder Siddhartha had written a purported letter dated July 27 alleging harassment by the income tax department. Last August, retired CBI DG Ashok Kumar Malhotra was appointed to investigate into the circumstances leading to statements made in the letter of the Siddhartha, and to scrutinise the books of accounts of the company and its subsidiaries.

"The said assignment is under progress and has taken long time due to coverage of as many as 48 subsidiary companies and the investigation report is likely to be tabled shortly. "The delay in submission of limited review financials for the last two quarters is mainly due to non-completion of investigation report. The limited review financials will be submitted after the completion of investigation report which will help invoke the suspension of trading in the stock exchange," the filing said.

Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL) -- a subsidiary of CDEL -- has mandated Deloitte only for the limited purpose of Vendor Due Diligence (VDD) with respect to proposed stake sale and not for conducting any forensic audit of the vendors or any transactions of CDEL with any other entity, the filing said. As per the filing, VDD is a terminology used to describe a process undertaken by the seller for the purpose of carrying out an independent review of an entity for the benefit of prospective investors/PE Fund.

"For the record, the coffee retailing business is part of CDGL and not Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), which is only a brand name of the cafes," it added. Regarding CDEL, the filing said debt levels have reduced from Rs 7,200 crore at the beginning of the current fiscal to around Rs 4,800 crore. The company is looking forward to end the financial year 2019-20 with a reduced debt levels of Rs 1,800 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BMAC to start process to move SC to stake claim on debris of demolished Babri mosque

Ayodhya, Feb 6 PTI&#160;The Babri Masjid Action Committee BMAC will start process to move the Supreme Court to stake claim on the debris of the demolished Babri mosque next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the forma...

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck southern Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey USGS said.The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 140 pm UTC, was registered at a depth of 43.6 kilometers,...

Experts warn against prescribing steroids to treat coronavirus patients

Medical practitioners should avoid prescribing steroids to treat coronavirus patients, experts have warned in a study. The study, however, says that clinicians should still administer steroids for conditions such as asthma and other inflamm...

Reports: Grizzlies send Crowder to Heat in Iguodala trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are including forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, Miami is sending forwards Justise Winslow and James ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020