Kenya's president says Kenyan, U.S. officials will begin work on trade deal
Top U.S. and Kenyan trade officials will work to establish a framework for a U.S.-Kenyan trade and investment agreement, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta told U.S. business leaders on Thursday after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kenyatta told a forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Kenya was keen to attract more U.S. investment and become a hub for U.S. companies doing business in Africa and beyond.
"It was a very clear tone of urgency for these two offices to move with speed to bring this to a conclusion," he told several hundred executives at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uhuru Kenyatta
- Kenyan
- Donald Trump
- US Chamber of Commerce
- Africa
ALSO READ
Kenyan woman, 26, sets up country's first digital car insurance company
US Africa Command continues to investigate Kenyan military base attack
UPDATE 2-Kenyan GDP expected to grow 6.2% in 2020, central bank says
UPDATE 3-Kenyan GDP expected to grow 6.2% in 2020, central bank says
Athletics-Marathon record holders Kipchoge, Kosgei in Kenyan Olympic team