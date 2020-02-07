Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Intercontinental Exchange abandons deal talks with eBay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 04:18 IST
UPDATE 3-Intercontinental Exchange abandons deal talks with eBay

New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) said it had decided to stop exploring deal options with eBay Inc, just hours after its chief executive said he would "love" to speak with the e-commerce company. ICE's shares, which fell as much as 6.5% during regular trading on Thursday, were up nearly 3% after the bell, following the news, while eBay's stock fell nearly 7%.

ICE confirmed on Tuesday it had approached eBay to explore "a range of potential opportunities," following reports it had mulled a more than $30 billion takeover of the online marketplace, but that eBay was unresponsive. "I didn't think it's particularly shocking and outrageous," Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher told analysts on a post-earnings call.

Analysts had questioned how ICE, which also runs futures exchanges and clearinghouses, and provides financial data, would absorb the e-commerce company. Sprecher said he first reached out to eBay around 20 years ago when ICE was launching as a place to match buyers and sellers of electric power, and that then-CEO Meg Whitman advised him on building an online marketplace. He said eBay was one of dozens of companies ICE has continued to share ideas with.

In recent years, ICE has made acquisitions that have helped it expand beyond its traditional transactional revenue model, to more stable subscription-based revenues, leveraging data and expanding into areas such as electronic mortgage registrations, rewards points, and a market for purchases in video games. "We know the lane that creates value for us," Sprecher said. "And so when we think about, is there a marketplace for airline miles or swords and sickles that are on a video game, we're not crazy. We didn't lose our minds. We know what our platform does and we know how to lever it."

The Atlanta-based company said its fourth-quarter profit fell 27%, mainly due to lower revenue from its transaction and clearing business, as market volatility declined. Quarterly net income fell to $448 million, or 80 cents per share, from $611 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. Discarding one-time items, like merger and acquisition costs, ICE earned 95 cents per share, meeting analysts' estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the teams home arena and scene of many of his greatest ...

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyers extortion trial on Thursday he became very, very upset upon learning that Avenatti planned to publicize his c...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike

Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams.Spanish striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup Baldwins buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 ButlerKamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020